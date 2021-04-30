Cormark Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$5.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.75.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.25. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$887.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

