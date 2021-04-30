Cormark Comments on Parkland Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Parkland in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PKI. CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.77 on Wednesday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$30.12 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.65.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.