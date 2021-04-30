CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COR traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.00.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.