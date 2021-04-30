Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.93.

Shares of ROK opened at $267.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.75 and its 200-day moving average is $252.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

