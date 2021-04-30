Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 3rd (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros’ (NASDAQ:CRZNU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 3rd. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

