Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,815,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom stock opened at $466.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.