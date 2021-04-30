Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $5,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,094,000 after purchasing an additional 86,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,139,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPS opened at $30.25 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $512.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

