Convatec Group’s (CTEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Convatec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 217.40 ($2.84) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 198.31. Convatec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

In related news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

