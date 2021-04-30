ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.