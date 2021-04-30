Contrasting LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) & Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Healthcare Trust of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Trust of America 4.67% 1.84% 0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LSL Property Services and Healthcare Trust of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Trust of America $692.04 million 9.13 $30.15 million $1.64 17.60

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LSL Property Services and Healthcare Trust of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Healthcare Trust of America 0 5 6 0 2.55

Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus target price of $30.89, suggesting a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

