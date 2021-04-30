Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.74.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 72,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,037. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

