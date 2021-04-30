Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 24th

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.