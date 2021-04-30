Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. 6,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,183,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The stock has a market cap of $772.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

