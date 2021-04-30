Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $3.97. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 8,114 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $52,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

