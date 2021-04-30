Construction Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 729 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROAD opened at $31.83 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

