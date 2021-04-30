Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $17.00. Constellium shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 2,016 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellium by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.