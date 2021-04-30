Conning Inc. Trims Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Garmin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

