Conning Inc. Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

