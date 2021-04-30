Conning Inc. Sells 55 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $429.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.27 and a 52 week high of $430.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.85.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.50.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

