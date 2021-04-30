Conning Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.61.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $394.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.80, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.27 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

