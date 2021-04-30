Conning Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

AJG stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $141.56. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

