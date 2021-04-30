Conning Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $114.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.