Conning Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

Shares of TTWO opened at $176.47 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

