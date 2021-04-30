Conning Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $176.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average of $183.58.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

