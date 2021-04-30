Conning Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Regions Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $5,070,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,177.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.61.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

