Conning Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 327,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 185.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 115.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $112.27 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

