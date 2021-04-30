Conning Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $179.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average is $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.52 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

