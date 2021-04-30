Conning Inc. Cuts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $294.68 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $304.99. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

