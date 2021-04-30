CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE CNMD traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.11. 832,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,049. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,552.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other CONMED news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 over the last ninety days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

