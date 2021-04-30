COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $39.00

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $35.75. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 9,290 shares traded.

CMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

