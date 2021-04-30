COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Fund VII Management LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

