Compass (NYSE:COMP) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $18.83 on Monday. Compass has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.11.
About Compass
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.