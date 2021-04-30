Compass (NYSE:COMP) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $18.83 on Monday. Compass has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.