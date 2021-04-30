Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $114,000 Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOEV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $9.11 on Friday. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

