Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $131.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

