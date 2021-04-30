Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 600 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $21,723,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,841 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,241 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

NCNO opened at $68.00 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.