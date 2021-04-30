Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires Shares of 300 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $251.42 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.22.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

