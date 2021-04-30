Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 390 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Incyte were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY opened at $84.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.