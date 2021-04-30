Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CODYY. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.54. 123,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

