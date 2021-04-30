Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.