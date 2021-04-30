Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

