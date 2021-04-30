Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

