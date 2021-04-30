Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. Comerica has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 620.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $201,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $206,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 68,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.