Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

