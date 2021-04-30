Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of COLB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

