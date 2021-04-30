Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of COLB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. 4,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,282. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 37.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.