Colliers Securities Comments on Impinj, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Impinj in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PI stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $79.05.

In other news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

