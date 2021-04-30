Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. 9,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.37, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485 over the last three months. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCOI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

