Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

