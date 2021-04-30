CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $2.83-2.87 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.830-2.870 EPS.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,135. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

