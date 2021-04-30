CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 87.3% in April

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the March 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,779,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 9,417,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

