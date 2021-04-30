CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 87.3% in April

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the March 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,779,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 9,417,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About CMG Holdings Group
